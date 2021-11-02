Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Kody and Christine Brown

The Sister Wives couple announced their separation on November 2. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine, who was Kody’s third wife, wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”