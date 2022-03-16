Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules stars announced via Instagram on March 15​ that they are ending their marriage. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2016, shared sentimental photos along with their heartfelt statements. Schwartz revealed that it was Maloney’s decision to call it quits. “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he noted in his message. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”