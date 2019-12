Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly shut down rumors that her relationship with Jesse Williams ended the Grey’s Anatomy star’s five-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee. An Instagram user asked Kelly to clarify the reports on October 12, writing in an Instagram comment: “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing.” The Friday Night Lights alum fired back: “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f–k off.”