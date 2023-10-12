Dancing With the Stars partners Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold had “the best day” at the red carpet premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie.

“Tonight was too much fun!!!!” Arnold, 18, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 11, holding up a branded Eras popcorn bucket.

Arnold channeled her inner Fearless era in a white sundress with a delicate pearl-encrusted handbag, for what big sister Lindsay Arnold described via her own Instagram Story as Rylee’s debut red carpet appearance.

“Yeah, I breathed the same air as @taylorswift tonight,” Rylee captioned a subsequent Story. “[It was the] best night.”

Rylee arrived at the Los Angeles movie theater alongside Jowsey, 26, who opted for an all-black Reputation-inspired ensemble. After posing for red carpet pics, the pair — who have sparked dating speculation following their chemistry-laden DWTS routines — picked up their complimentary movie snacks and headed inside the theater to watch the movie.

A filmed version of Swift’s three-hour Eras Tour concert, directed by Sam Wrench, hit theaters on Thursday, October 12.

