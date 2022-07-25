His Romantic Ups and Downs

Musk was previously married to Justine Wilson from 2002 to 2008. The former spouses welcomed their first child in 2002, but the infant died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old. They later had twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006.

After moving on with Talulah Riley, Musk tied the knot for the second time in 2010. The pair divorced in 2012 before walking down the aisle again one year later. The entrepreneur filed for divorce again later that year, but the petition was withdrawn in August 2013 and the duo later pulled the plug on their marriage again in 2016.

Musk started dating Amber Heard amid her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp. Following their split in 2017, the philanthropist admitted he was struggling to find love again.

“Is there anybody you think I should date? It’s so hard for me to even meet people,” Musk, who briefly reconciled with Heard, asked Rolling Stone during an interview in November 2017. “I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”

Musk was later linked to Grimes, who he dated on-and-off from 2018 to 2022.