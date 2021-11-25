God’s Part

The rapper gave a speech about his marriage while visiting Skid Row in November 2021. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said at the time. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

He added, “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

Later in the speech, he hinted that God will bring them back together, telling the crowd, “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK … [but] when God — who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma of the devil that’s used to capitalize and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”