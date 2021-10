Mark Salling

The late actor dated Rivera from 2007 to 2010 and Playboy model DJ Roxanne Dawn from 2010 to 2011. An ex-girlfriend accused him of sexual battery in 2013, claiming she was forced to have unprotected sex with him two years prior. He denied the allegations at the time and the suit was settled out of court in 2015.

Later that year, Salling was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty in September 2017 and died by suicide four months later.