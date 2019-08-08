Somewhat Scorned

Brown made light of the situation by having fun with Single Parents star Tyler Wladis. “Wrong Tyler, I’m your guy,” the child actor wrote via his Instagram Story on August 6. In the video, the TV personality said, “Did you know something? That he went on a date with a supermodel? Yeah. But, you know, I didn’t pick him!”

The Alabama native later admitted during the August 7 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that Cameron “has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that.” However, she called his date with Hadid “confusing” and noted that she wished she “would’ve got a little bit more than two days” before he moved on.