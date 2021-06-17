Pics

Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Reunite in New York Amid Her Romance With Kanye West

By
Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Reunite in New York Amid Her Romance With Kanye West
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
7
2 / 7
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Following His Lead

She trailed behind him as they walked around the city together. 

Back to top