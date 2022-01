December 2021

“Yesterday he was shooting something and he was in full armor. We talked about the costumes and the makeup,” the “Roar” singer told E! News on December 17. “Or I’ll have a fitting going to something, he’ll ask me for notes and I’ll show him this. It’s fun. We tell each other the truth. I’m like ‘Babe, don’t wear that. You look like, something, don’t.'”