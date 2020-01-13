Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2018

A source told Us that “getting engaged is definitely a possibility in the future” for Perry and Bloom. “Obviously, they’re both very busy, but they prioritize communicating and working their schedules around each other,” the insider added. “They are very much in love, so an engagement wouldn’t be a surprise.” A second source noted that the couple are “also planning for a little one.” (Bloom already shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2013.)