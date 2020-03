September 2019

The “Never Really Over” singer opened up about how helping her fiancé with his son, Flynn, has helped her finally grow up. “I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting,” she said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep.”