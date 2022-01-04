December 2021

Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby on December 2, claiming that Thompson is the father. Thompson, who confirmed via legal documents that he had sex with the trainer in March, has requested a paternity test as Nichols is suing for child support.

Kardashian is “hurt” by the news, a source exclusively told Us. “This is a very sad time for Khloé. She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways. Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together.”

The insider added that the Kardashian family “has all rallied around her” with their support. “Even though Khloé is hurt, she’s staying strong and trying to move forward,” the source said. “Khloé did know about the baby before the news broke, it was very hard for her to hear.”