March 2022

After confirming that Thompson’s paternity scandal “will be addressed” on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star told Variety, “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

She explained that “everything happens for a reason,” adding, “I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it. … There’s so much more to love about life than these little blips that happen to us.”