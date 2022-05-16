Tracy Romulus

Though she became the chief marketing officer at KKW Brands — the company that oversees KKW Beauty, Skims and KKW Fragrance — in September 2017, the businesswoman has actually been friends with Kardashian for over a decade. “The one thing I admire most about you is the fact that you are the same genuine person that I met that Monday night in NY 15 years ago,” Romulus gushed via Instagram in October 2021. “Still the most beautiful, kindest, smartest, funniest and most fun person in the room.”

Their close bond has even reached the next generation, as Romulus’ daughter Ryan is one of Kardashian’s daughter North’s best friends.