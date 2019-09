Shagadelic, Baby!

Mason and his mom, Kourtney, teamed up to bring Austin Powers: Goldmember to life for Halloween 2018. While the eldest Kardashian sister dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from the 2002 movie, her son took on the iconic character of Dr. Evil, which was portrayed by Mike Myers. “I shall call him Mini-Me,” Kourtney captioned the picture on Instagram at the time.