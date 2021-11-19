Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was originally linked to the comedian after they worked on several sketches together during her hosting gig on SNL in October 2021.

After the twosome were seen together on multiple occasions, a source told Us that Kardashian is “falling for” the comedian, who “makes her laugh” and “feel good.”

Although the makeup mogul and Davidson played coy about their relationship status, they held hands during a public outing one month after sparking romance rumors.