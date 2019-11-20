1993

William and Harry will always be bonded by the loss of their mother.

“William and I can separate life into two parts. There are the years that we were blessed beside us with the physical presence of both our mother and father. And then there are the 10 years since our mother’s death,” Harry said during a speech on the 10-year anniversary of Diana’s passing. “She was our guardian, friend and protector. She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated. Behind the media glare, to us, two children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world.”