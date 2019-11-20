2019

It was clear the brothers were going in different directions after news broke in February 2019 that Harry and Meghan were splitting their royal charity from Kate and William.

The palace confirmed the news that June.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the statement to Us Weekly read. “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”