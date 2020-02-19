Royals

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years

Prince William, Duchess Kate Blindsided By Prince Harry and Meghan News
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. Shutterstock
2020

A source told Us in February 2020 that William and Harry have only spoken “a couple of times” about “business matters” since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada. 

 

“Harry’s more sensitive and emotional than William – he takes everything so personally. He can be rather impulsive at times,” a second source said. “Harry wants the world to know that no one should suffer in silence, which is why he opened up about Princess Diana and going to therapy. He doesn’t let things let things get to him, like Harry does. That’s not to say William has a heart of steel — he’s actually an incredibly loving and kind man, he just has a different way of dealing with emotions and is more level-headed than his brother.” 

