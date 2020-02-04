2020

Harry’s pal and journalist Tom Bradby gave more insight into the brother’s falling out during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in January 2020.

“There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again. And with any luck that will happen,” Bradby said. “But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.”

After host Piers Morgan added that “having a family dispute in public can’t be easy,” Bradby agreed.

“And also a family dispute within a family firm,” he replied. “You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions and if they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard.”