2020

After months of barely communicating, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed in May 2020 that the two brothers were back on speaking terms, in part due to Prince Charles’ coronavirus battle.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

William subsequently penned a letter on behalf of himself and his younger brother to thank the volunteers of their late mother Princess Diana‘s charity, the Diana Award.