2020

While the brothers were back on speaking terms in 2020, things were “made worse between them” after the release of the book Finding Freedom, a source told Us in August 2020.

“They are working on getting their relationship back on track,” the source said, but “there continue to be issues between the brothers.”

In the book, which Harry and Meghan denied having any involvement with, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand seemingly confirm reports that Harry was “pissed off” when William suggested he was moving too quickly with Meghan.

“Some felt it was an overreaction,” the book reads. “But then, this sums them up as people — William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.” As a result, their families drifted apart: “Harry spent less time going over to see the children, but the invitations from William and Kate were the first to dry up.”

The Duke of Cambridge was also upset when Harry and Meghan went public with their new roles in January 2020, per the book.

A second source told Us at the time that William thinks the Finding Freedom is Meghan and Harry’s “calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light.”