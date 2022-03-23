His Thoughts on Katie and Tom’s Split

The Irishman producer revealed that he has only stayed close with a select few of Kent’s costars, including Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz, who announced his split from Katie Maloney earlier this month. Emmett weighed in on the divorce, noting, “I don’t want to see anybody go through anything. My heart goes out to Tom and Katie.”

He continued: “For the record, Katie is very strong. I think any time people break up, it’s a sad and tough thing. I’m sure they’re both going through a really difficult time, honestly.”