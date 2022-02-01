Being the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Girl

“When my family began filming Duck Dynasty, one of the executive producers told us, ‘Think of it like a first date. Don’t talk about politics or religion. You have to get to know each other a little better first,’” Sadie wrote of the early days of her family’s reality series, which premiered in 2012, noting that they were encouraged not to “ruffle any feathers.”

Following the end of the show, Sadie hoped to separate herself from her Duck Dynasty image. “I even would tell the pastors at churches I was speaking at not to say anything about Duck Commander or Duck Dynasty when they introduced me, not because I wasn’t proud of it, but because it seemed like that was the only thing people knew about me,” she recalled. “I was trying to start something new, like ministry, speaking and writing, but it felt like I was just stuck being ‘that duck girl.’ I did not want to be known just for what I had done; I wanted to be known for who I was.”