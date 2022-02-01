Keeping Her Relationship Private

“When I knew that I wanted to date [Christian], I let him know I did not want it to be public for a while because I did not want everyone else’s opinions becoming part of our new relationship,” Sadie recalled, noting that the pair were never secretive about their romance, but wanted to stay private at first. “He really respected that and was on the same page. I wanted to guard his heart and guard my own.”

Before Huff and Sadie tied the knot in November 2019, the couple valued the time they shared with friends and family until they were ready to go public. “The ones who love us and speak wisdom into our lives witnessed us dating and shared in our joy,” she added. “When we were confident in our relationship, we finally posted publicly. And guess what? It changed nothing because we were rooted.”