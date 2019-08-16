Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Always There for Each Other

During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show in July 2018, Lowell revealed how she handled her husband’s alarming tweet in April of that year when he wrote he felt “so alone” despite being surrounded by his wife and their daughter, Nova. “I read it on Twitter and instantly my first reaction goes to my trauma of like, ‘What did I do?’ Then, I was like no. I talk to myself, that’s my trauma stuff,” she answered. “And then I’m automatically like it has nothing to do with you, just go in there and ask, “Is there anything I can do for you? Is there anything you need?’”