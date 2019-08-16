Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Postpartum Depression

After giving birth to Nova in 2015, Catelynn suffered from postpartum depression and sought treatment in Arizona. Her struggle was documented on Teen Mom OG, and the couple opened up about how it affected her relationship during a November 2016 episode of The Doctors. “It affected [our marriage] as far as our communication goes,” Baltierra said at the time. “For the first time, we didn’t know how to communicate because we never went through it before and we didn’t know anything about postpartum. It’s definitely created a little bit of tension.”