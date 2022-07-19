Teaming Up

In May 2022, Cavallari and Colletti announced that they would be hosting the first-ever rewatch podcast for Laguna Beach titled “Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen.”

“Eighteen years later and we’re finally ready to revisit ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,’” the businesswoman said in a statement to Variety at the time. “Stephen and I can’t wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Coletti added: “I’m excited to take this ride down memory lane. I haven’t seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience. Partnering with Dear Media and Kristin makes for a dream scenario. Kristin brings the heat and I’ll try to keep up… Some things never change.”