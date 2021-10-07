Facing backlash. During Barbara Corcoran’s The View appearance, she appeared to fat-shame one of the daytime show’s cohosts.

The show’s hosts and guests were in the midst of a discussion about Good American founder Emma Grede, who is set to appear on Shark Tank, making history as the first Black female guest shark on the ABC series on Thursday, October 7. After View cohost Sunny Hostin and her colleagues praised Grede’s denim empire, Whoopi Goldberg quipped that she’d need to give them a try and asked, “Will they fit this COVID [butt]?”

After the attorney, 52, and Ana Navarro assured her the pants would fit, Corcoran, 72, chimed in with a now-viral response.

“And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

After the entrepreneur’s attempted joke, the audience and Goldberg, 65, were stunned silent before breaking out a chorus of “boos.” Then, Navarro, 49, jumped to the Sister Act star’s defense.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something,” the Florida native added about Corcoran’s own wardrobe choice. “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” she said, ripping up her question cards.

As the View guests laughed at Navarro’s joke, she continued, “Donald Trump Jr. tried that on me. It didn’t work! No no no,” Navarro said, referring to the former president’s son’s tweet about her weight following her COVID-19 scare.

Fans via social media praised Navarro’s quick defense of her costar, with one tweeting, “Ana is that girl! Ride or die and I love her for it! @ananavarro said don’t you come for Whoopi! Barbara Corcoran went too far. #TheView.”

Another social media user wrote via Twitter, “Make @ananavarro a permanent co-host on #TheView, NOW. The way she checked @BarbaraCorcoran (who shaded @WhoopiGoldberg for no reason whatsoever) was masterful.”

The Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business author’s recent comments came weeks after the daytime show made headlines when cohosts Hostin and Navarro were removed from the live broadcast after testing positive for the coronavirus.

After the duo was ushered off stage on September 24, cohost Joy Behar explained, “Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sonny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. A lot of vaccines.”

Days later, it was confirmed the two guest hosts’ recent test results were actually false positives.

“Everyone is safe, healthy, and COVID-free,” Behar, 78, revealed on the September 27 broadcast. “No one’s got it. It was a mistake of some sort.”