Turns out there was more to Denise Richards’ “Bravo, Bravo, f—king Bravo” moment than fans originally saw. A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producer was forced to intervene after the actress accused Kyle Richards of trying to set her up during an unaired season 10 scene.

During the Wednesday, September 23, “Secrets Revealed” episode of RHOBH, viewers saw footage of Denise, 49, and Kyle, 51, argue over Dorit Kemsley coming late to Teddi Mellencamp’s All In wellness retreat because she was getting her hair and makeup done.

“Who gives a s—t if she wants to come all glammed up?” Denise asked Kyle in the clip.

While the Halloween star replied that it “rubbed me the wrong way that day,” Denise wasn’t amused.

“I had f–king surgery and I still showed up. I f–king worked and showed up. I worked that day and got in my car,” the Wild Things star quipped.

Kyle subsequently accused Denise of lying. According to the former American Woman producer, Denise told her costars on-camera that she was working on the day of the retreat, but off-camera, she revealed she wasn’t on set that day.

“Are we gonna do this now Kyle? Really, Kyle?” Denise asked at the dinner.

Kyle responded, ”I thought you told us, honestly, you didn’t work.”

In her confessional, the Bold and the Beautiful star explained that she felt like Kyle was ”trying to make me look like I was lying” and “trying to set me up” on the show.

“I’m not f–king doing this,” Denise told Kyle in the scene. “What do you care? No, there’s not another story. … Bravo, Bravo, f–king Bravo. I am not doing this, you guys.”

Denise subsequently called for showrunner Chris Cullen.

“I’m done, guys. Kyle, we’re not doing this,” Denise snapped at her costar. “I am going to go nuts. I need Chris Cullen or I’m out. You are doing this on purpose. Guys! You’re part of this production.”

A frustrated producer came into frame to calm Denise down.

“Denise, you worked in the morning and you came late. We know it all,” the producer snapped. ”Don’t worry about it. Get back to reality!”

Andy Cohen asked the ladies about the moment during the reunion taping, which fans also saw during Wednesday’s episode. While Denise claimed that Kyle was the one who told her about yelling “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” to try to get a scene cut, the OG claimed it was Lisa Rinna.

“It’s a great meme now, so thank you, Denise,” Kyle concluded.

Denise fired back, “To you, it’s a great meme, but whatever.”

After two seasons on the show, Denise’s rep announced earlier this month that she wouldn’t be back for season 11. She broke her silence on her decision on The Real on Monday, September 21.

“I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” Denise said, referring to Brandi Glanville‘s accusations that they had an affair, which Denise denied. “I just thought it was the right time for me to go and to just keep focusing on the other projects that I have. I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show.”

While Teddi also won’t be back for season 11, it’s likely Kyle, Dorit, Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais will all return.