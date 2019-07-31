



So much for their happy ending. Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown have been on quite the journey since season 15 of The Bachelorette began. During the May 13 premiere, he became the third man to meet Hannah, 24, and he wooed her almost immediately. The 25-year-old sang and played guitar for her — no surprise there — when they first got time alone on night one.

From thereon out, it was pretty much smooth sailing for the lovestruck duo. When it came time for Jed to meet Hannah’s parents, however, they weren’t impressed. Even Jed figured out that they weren’t buying that he was on the show for the right reasons — and were skeptical that his songwriting career would be enough to provide for their daughter.

“It seems like they were mainly concerned with the financial aspect of our relationship,” Jed said on part one of The Bachelorette finale on Monday, July 29. “They don’t think I’m adequate or something.”

Still, when the Nashville singer got down on one knee during the Tuesday, July 30, finale, the former pageant queen said yes! But, the moment she returned home, she found out about Haley Stevens, Jed’s ex who has spoken out multiple times during the season with claims that they were in a relationship all along — and that he was just going on the show to further his music career.

With that, the Alabama native called it all off once she and Jed returned home to the U.S. after their Greece trip.

For a full breakdown of Jed and Hannah’s ups and downs, watch the video above.

