Calling them out! Luke Gulbranson had some choice words for some of his former Summer House costars and what goes on behind the scenes.

“You have some people that are not real friends, that are just there to make TV and to get a paycheck and sit in their bed all day, and they only come out when cameras are up,” the model, 39, told Page Six on Monday, June 12. “And then you have other people who are actually real friends that are having a good time.”

While Gulbranson — who wasn’t involved in season 7 of the reality series, which premiered in May — didn’t refer to any of the cast members by name, he got candid about his thoughts on the latest season.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“There are shows where the drama and the fighting is what the show is, and I think Summer House has always been a great show that’s been built for people to really kind of enjoy and be like, ‘Damn, I wish I was there having fun with them,’” he explained. “And somehow it’s kind of turned into this s–t, like, every girl I feel like is just trying to be a [Real Housewife] or something, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re not – that’s not Summer House.”

He continued: “In any friend group, you’re going to get drama. People fight and argue and bitch with each other all the time, but it doesn’t need to be so gross all the time, like, let’s lighten up and have some fun.”

The Luke’s Maple Syrup founder made his debut on the Bravo show in 2020. In June 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach were not returning to the series for the seventh installment. (The Minnesota native, for his part, was previously part of the Winter House cast that fall.)

“I’m not gonna be on Summer House this year,” he said via Instagram Live at the time. “I’m extremely thankful for the last three years of being on the show. I’m gonna miss my friends a ton. I’m actually extremely, extremely bummed I’m not gonna be able to spend the summer with them — breaks my heart, but I know they’ll have a good time and we’ll be in touch.”

While Gulbranson has not revealed the reason why he left the show, the Bravo personality has been busy sparking a whirlwind romance with former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

The couple were first linked together in April and Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard subtly confirmed the pair’s relationship by posting — and deleting — a picture of the reality stars holding hands on Easter. The following month, Adams and Gulbranson were spotted going shopping for rings. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome have developed significant feelings in a short amount of time.

“It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” the insider said in May. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future.”