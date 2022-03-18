Friendly exes! Mandy Moore has returned to her musical roots — and enlisted a number of her famous friends and former flings for a new music video.

“The music video for ‘In Real Life’ is finally here!✨ Made possible and made special with the help of some amazing friends,” the This Is Us star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 17.

In her post, Moore gave sweet shout-outs to several of the stars that made cameos in the project, including Amanda Kloots (and her son Elvis!) and This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson. Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma, Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith and son Gus, Karamo Brown, Tess Holliday and Skylar Astin also appeared in the video. Last but not least, the Walk to Remember actress gave a nod to ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

The video, which debuted on Thursday, starred each celebrity guest hanging around their homes — or backstage on the This Is Us soundstage — with their loved ones. In one scene, the Missouri native, 45, Valderrama, 42, and Kloots, 39, separately hit the gym for boxing, treadmill and jump rope workouts.

Moore and Valderrama dated for two years before their 2002 breakup and have since remained close.

“I dated him when I was 16 and 17 … I love him and I still love him,” the Princess Diaries actress recalled during a June 2018 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “He’s a very good friend … I met him at a photoshoot for, like, some teen magazine literally when I was 15. I was [pretty innocent]. Again, like, never french-kissed a boy. He was like my first real, true boyfriend.”

The New Hampshire native went on to marry Ryan Adams before their 2015 split. She later wed the Dawes frontman, 36, in November 2018, and the couple welcomed son Gus in February 2021. Valderrama, for his part, moved on with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, with whom he shares daughter Nakano, 13 months.

“We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends,” she told host Howard Stern at the time. “We’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over. He’s a good guy, he really is.”

The Chasing Liberty actress, who rose to fame with bops like “Candy” and “Cry,” has been gearing up for the release of her new album, also titled In Real Life.

“It’s here! ’In Real Life’ was a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine AND getting ready to become a mother,” Moore explained in an Instagram post earlier this month. “It’s meant to touch on the cliches this next chapter brings — everything makes sense in a new and profound way. I hope you enjoy this sample of what’s to come on the full record and I can’t WAIT to bring all of this music and more on the road this summer! Come rock out with us!!”

In Real Life will be released on Friday, May 13.

