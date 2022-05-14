She’s back! Two seasons after Gwen Stefani took home The Voice trophy for the first time, she’s eager to return to the reality TV show — and compete against her husband, Blake Shelton.

“#Duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall,” the “Hollaback Girl” songstress, 52, captioned a Friday, May 13, TikTok video.

In the clip, she sang her own rendition of Mika’s “Grace Kelly” alongside John Legend and Shelton, 45, in three split screens.

The former No Doubt member has been a part of the NBC show’s revolving coaching panel since her 2014 debut during season 7. She’s had an on-and-off tenure as both a coach and a part-time advisor, and she last returned to the show in a full-time position for seasons 17 and 19.

“Gwen is feeling pressure to fill very big shoes with Adam Levine leaving The Voice,” a source previously told Us Weekly in August 2019 [of her seat], three months after Levine left the series. “Expect Gwen to spar a bit with Blake. Executives have encouraged her to do so.”

Stefani — who began dating the country crooner in 2015 — went on to win season 19 in 2020 with contestant Carter Rubin. Throughout the “Rich Girl” artist’s tenure on the Voice, fans got insight into her budding relationship with Shelton, whom she wed in July 2021.

“I haven’t talked about it yet because it was such a shock, and I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun,” the fashion designer revealed on a June 2019 episode of The Talk. “It’s going to be fun and exciting. Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work. Yeah, it’s going to be great.”

Further details about this fall’s season 22 — including the fourth coach to complete Stefani, Shelton and the 43-year-old Ohio native’s squad — have yet to be announced. Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande joined Shelton and Legend as season 21 coaches. The REM Beauty founder, 28, took over the role from Nick Jonas.

Season 22 will also be the first time that Stefani and the Oklahoma native have competed for the Voice trophy since their nuptials last year.

“I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” Shelton recalled of their love story during a June 2018 episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But now here we are, going on three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level. That’s the way I think either one of us would probably describe it if she was sitting here.”

