Luke Macfarlane

The Brothers & Sisters alum earned his Hallmark Channel hunk status with 2014’s Hallmark Murders and Mysteries’ The Memory Book. The following year, he appeared in Christmas Land alongside Nikki DeLoach. The Canadian actor then starred in The Mistletoe Promise, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas and Chateau Christmas, becoming a go-to lead for the holiday season.

Top Movies: The Birthday Wish, Just Add Romance, Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Valentine’s Match and Taking a Shot at Love.

Hallmark Signature: Kindhearted and easy to talk to, Macfarlane always plays the hometown hero viewers are rooting to see find his true love.