‘A League of Their Own’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Madonna (Mae Mordabito)

Known as the “Queen of Pop,” the Grammy winner tried to make a name for herself as an actress with roles in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Dick Tracy (1990), A League of Their Own (1992) and Evita (1996). The “Vogue” songstress has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making her the best-selling female recording artist of all time, according to Guinness World Records. She was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008 and is a mom to six children. In late 2019, she began dating background dancer Ahlamalik Williams, who is more than 30 years her junior.