‘A League of Their Own’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rosie O’Donnell (Doris Murphy)

The Daytime Emmy winner hosted her own daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, from 1996 to 2002 and went on to moderate the star-studded panel on The View from 2006 to 2007, returning briefly in 2014. From 2017 to 2019, she starred on the Showtime comedy series SMILF with Frankie Shaw and Samara Weaving. O’Donnell publicly came out as a lesbian in 2002 and has since become a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and adoption issues. She shares five children — Parker (born 1995), Chelsea (born 1997), Mia (born 1997), Blake (born 1999) and Vivienne (born 2002) — with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. O’Donnell later married the late Michelle Rounds in June 2012, but the pair split three years later.