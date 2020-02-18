‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Through the Years

Colton Underwood

Underwood broke the news to Becca Kufrin during a one-on-one date on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. He admitted he was worried that his virginity would be a “deal-breaker.” Kufrin walked away from the dinner table after the big reveal, but she later clarified on Twitter that she “got up just to go to the bathroom.” Underwood retweeted her post, adding, “Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful… I definitely did not take it that way.” The former football player later went on to become the lead of The Bachelor season 23 and chose Cassie Randolph as his winner.