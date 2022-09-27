‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

While Caelynn and Dean split during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, he returned to the beach to win her back before the finale.

Two years later, Caelynn admitted to Us that even she’s surprised the twosome are still going strong. “We definitely defied the odds,” she said in June 2021. “I think that’s just our unique relationship and we really try not to listen to it. When you go on the show, so many people are going to have so many opinions about your relationship — good and bad. I think we just never really listened to those negative people and we just lived our lives.”

Earlier in 2021, the duo bought a home together 30 minutes outside of Las Vegas.