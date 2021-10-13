‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Pieper James and Brendan Morais

Us reported in June 2021 that Brendan and Pieper were dating before filming for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise began, which became a story line on the show. He arrived on the beach first and struck up a romance with Natasha Parker, but once Pieper came in, the two only had eyes for each other. Some of their costars believed they orchestrated their relationship prior to the show, but they denied the allegations. The couple left the beach together, but backlash from his treatment of Natasha and his and Pieper’s comments about gaining Instagram followers from starring on the spinoff led to tension between them off screen. The model confirmed in October 2021 that she and Brendan are still together despite the drama.

“The reason we didn’t choose to go public like everybody else in the show [after the finale aired] was just because, obviously, our experience was a little bit different,” Pieper explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast at the time. “We tainted our own experience in that way, so we are kind of working on ourselves and each other and we’re focusing on being a couple before taking that public because this isn’t an easy thing to go through.”