Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Caila Quinn

After a stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, Us broke the news in January 2020 that the second runner-up got engaged to boyfriend Nick Burrello after two years of dating. They are set to wed in May 2021 in Italy or France.

“I feel really lucky because I feel like I wasn’t meant to go on the show to find love there,” she gushed to Us at the time. “I was meant to go on the show to find Nick. If I wasn’t on the show, I wouldn’t ever have met him because I would never have been a blogger and that’s who introduced us and set us up on our first date. So, I think everything happens for a reason and I thank God every day.”

Caila, who lives in New York City, runs a lifestyle blog.