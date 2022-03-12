James Kennedy and Jax Taylor

Jax’s feud with James started when they were both trying to pursue Lala Kent. James ended up having a short fling with the Utah native, and Jax moved in with Brittany. The men kept fighting until they briefly formed a friendship during season 6 in 2018.

Where They Stand Now: Jax was furious with James when the DJ rapped about the former bartender’s hookup with Faith. Jax refused to let James join any group activities while they filmed season 7. They never reached a complete understanding prior to Jax’s exit from the series and haven’t stayed in contact since.