Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

While in a relationship with Tom, Kristen accused him of cheating on her with Ariana. After their split, Kristen claimed that Tom was unfaithful to Ariana during a trip to Miami. She invited the alleged girl to SUR and caused a scene, which forced Ariana and Tom to leave the restaurant. Kristen was fired by Lisa after the incident, and she continued to be at odds with her ex and his girlfriend.

Where They Stand Now: Kristen and Ariana became friends as they continued to film Vanderpump Rules together. The former Bravo personality later expressed her frustration that the pair’s reconciliation didn’t make it to the screen. Kristen and Tom have also stayed on decent terms while hanging out in their joint friend group.