Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

Stassi and Kristen were friends before cameras started rolling in 2013, but things quickly took a turn. During season 2, Stassi accused Kristen of sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Jax, which later turned out to be true. At the time, Stassi slapped her former friend after learning about what happened.

Where They Stand Now: The Next Level Basic author ended her friendship with her former coworker — only for them to reconcile while filming season 4. The duo later faced more ups and downs when Stassi and Katie Maloney grew frustrated with Kristen’s approach to her love life.

In June 2020, Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to past racially insensitive comments toward costar Faith Stowers. They didn’t return for season 9 but have seemingly reconnected off screen.