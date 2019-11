Nancy Carrell and Steve Carrell

The couple have welcomed two kids, son John and daughter Elisabeth, since tying the knot in 1995. The Saturday Night Live alum held a recurring role on her husband’s popular series, The Office, as his former love interest. The couple additionally shared the screen in Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, but they also co-created and executive produced the TBS show Angie Tribeca.