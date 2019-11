Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Mullally and Offerman have been married since 2003, after meeting three years earlier while working on the play The Berlin Circle. The longtime couple most notably played a rocky former couple who often butted heads on Offerman’s NBC series, Parks and Recreation. They have appeared in other shows, like Childrens Hospital and You, Me and the Apocalypse, and several films, from Hotel Transylvania 2 to The Kings of Summer.