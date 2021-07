‘The Office’

Steve Carell surprised former costar Jenna Fischer by jumping out of a box during a Busy Tonight episode in February 2019. The Splitting Up Together actress was brought to tears by his appearance. “Dunder Mifflin’s in the house at @BusyTonightTV! @jennafischer and @SteveCarell had a #TheOffice reunion,” a tweet on the official page for the show read at the time.