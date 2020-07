Twilight

“Thank you @rachelzoe @nikkireed and @boxofstyle for such an incredible evening reminding me of the things that matter most. Let’s do it again soon,” Ashley Greene wrote via Instagram on March 12, 2020, after reuniting with her movie sister Nikki Reed at Rachel Zoe’s Spring Box of Style Launch Party. The two costarred in all of the Twilight films as vampires Alice and Rosalie.