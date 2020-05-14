Heather Thomson

Holla! Heather was part of RHONY from season 5 to season 7, and appeared on a season 9 episode at bestie Carole Radziwill’s election party. The Yummie Tummie designer also ran the New York City marathon with Carole in 2017, and is now training to climb Mera Peak in Nepal for charity, according to her Instagram bio.

Heather often shares photos of her family on social media, including her husband, Jonathan Schindler, and their two kids, Jax and Ella Rae. Fans will remember Heather being open about Jax’s respiratory and hearing issues during her time on the series. Heather’s former costar Dorinda Medley shared a photo in November 2015 after Heather’s now teenage son underwent another surgery. “So proud of little Jax & hoping today’s surgery makes a world of difference! and huge hugs babe!!! @iamHeatherT,” Dorinda tweeted at the time.